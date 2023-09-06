From teens to toddlers, here are some tips on combatting screen time

A recent study from JAMA Pediatrics found that children’s screen time was associated with a higher risk of developmental delay at age 2 years in the communication, fine motor, problem-solving, and personal and social skills.

But monitoring screen time is something parents should be mindful of for kids of all ages. Dana Sheridan, counselor at The Village School in Houston, joined Sofia Ojeda on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to talk about combatting screen time, from toddlers to teens. You can watch the full interview above.

Sheridan also shares some helpful tips and ideas to keep in mind while you’re navigating exposure and usage within your home:

Model the behavior you want to see

Assign “tech-free zones” like the dinner table, family room, or bedrooms

Designate a central charging station at night for all devices

Find alternative opportunities for interaction and play (i.e.: board games, outdoor activities, baking, cooking, etc.)

Sheridan adds that the idea isn’t to completely take away children’s or teens access to technology, but to better equip them with the knowledge and understanding of safety and purpose.

Sheridan went on to add that schools need to take a responsibility in finding a balance. The Village School recognizes the importance of technology in modern education while emphasizing responsible usage. In line with this approach, they’ve recently updated their cell phone policy for our older students to ensure a conducive and enriching learning experience for our students.

Since implementing the policy, the school has witnessed an energizing transformation. Students and staff have embraced the benefits, fostering appropriate social skills and enhancing engagement. We take pride in our differentiated instruction while emphasizing the power of human connection.