3 men arrested in connection with kidnapping, human smuggling scheme in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY – Three men in connection with a kidnapping and human smuggling case were arrested on Aug. 30, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Jose Aguirre, 24, Jose Aguirre Martin, 22, and Orlando Noe Betancur Flores, 21, were each charged with smuggling of persons. Aguirre was also charged with aggravated Kidnapping.

What happened

Deputies responded to a welfare check in the 12000 block of Meadow Hollow Drive that led to the investigation of several immigrants allegedly being held captive against their will.

Investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit said five Mexican immigrants, who were illegally smuggled, were found at the residence.

The immigrants were reportedly locked garage with no air conditioning at the location pending payment of additional money.

Aguirre, Martin, and Flores were arrested at the scene and charged.

A bond was set at $500,000 for Martin and $500,000 for Flores. Jose Aguirre’s bond is currently pending.