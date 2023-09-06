2 tied to Texas Amber Alert charged in man’s murder

Two people tied to a Dallas, Texas Amber Alert have been charged in the murder of a man, according to police.

GARLAND, Texas – Two people tied to a Dallas, Texas Amber Alert have been charged in the murder of a man, according to police.

Detectives obtained warrants for murder for Natalie Navarro, 17, and Yordy Martinez, 21, for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Arturo Pena in Garland, Texas, the Garland Texas Police Department said on Monday.

Officers said they found Pena dead inside of a vehicle on Aug. 29, and they discovered he had been shot.

On Sept. 1, an Amber Alert was issued for Navarro. She was later found safe and taken into custody. She has since been charged with capital murder.

Officials had previously said Martinez was the suspect who had allegedly abducted Navarro, and authorities are still searching for him.

If you know of his whereabouts, you should call police at 972-485-4840.