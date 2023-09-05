2023 Houston Stand Down: Veteran’s resource fair

The 2023 "Houston Stand Down" resource fair happens Friday from 9a.m.-2p.m. at Emancipation Park

The city of Houston is teaming up with the Veterans Affairs and local community members to host a free services and resource fair for Houston area veterans and active military members.

The 2023 Houston Stand Down Fair is happening on Friday, September 8 at Emancipation Park from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Houston veterans and active military members will have a chance to learn about housing opportunities, resources for furniture, clothing, hygiene products, food, and haircuts.

There will also be financial literacy and medical services on site.

To register for this event, scan the QR code on the flyer: