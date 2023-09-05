93º
2 charged, suspect shot during alleged home burglary in northeast Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Two women were charged after allegedly trying to break into a man’s house in northeast Houston on Sunday. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Two women were charged after allegedly trying to break into a man’s house in northeast Houston on Sunday.

Raynicia Prinsavia Cormier, 32, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, and Faleasya Fee Carter, 51, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Houston Police Department said.

The incident happening at approximately 10:55 a.m. in the 10000 block of Valley Park Drive.

Police were called to the scene due to a shooting. A 42-year-old man told police he made it home and the two women were trying to enter the residence.

Carter had a gun, and the man wrestled with her over the gun, and it discharged. Carter was shot in the hip and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The two women were later arrested.

