Jail visitor arrested, charged after being found with xanax pills and tobacco

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested during a jailhouse visit after she was found to be in possession of drugs on Aug. 6, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Officials said as officers were inspecting snack items in the visitation area at the Garza West Unit, they found a small plastic bag containing a brown leafy substance. Authorities questioned visitor Natalie Mason who was attempting to leave the visitation area. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the bag contained two pills and a brown leafy substance.

Mason reportedly admitted to bringing in tobacco and two Xanax pills.

Mason was charged with prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility and booked into the Bee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.