Crews put out fire in wooded area in northwest Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Woods fire (Harris County Fire Marshal's Office)

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department said they have put out a fire in a wooded area in northwest Houston.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was located in the 7200 block of Cockrum.

The fire is currently contained at 4.5 acres and crews remain on the scene mopping up.

The fire marshal’s office said the fire did spread and threatened a nearby hotel at one point. Firefighters worked to evacuate the hotel.

The fire marshal’s office said the hotel did receive minimal damage.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

