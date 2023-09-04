Banquet frozen chicken meals recalled, may contain plastic pieces

(U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

ConAgra Brands Inc. Recalls Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips Entree Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination.

HOUSTON – A recall alert has been issued for nearly 250,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strip entrees across the U.S. due to the products containing “extraneous materials,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The 8.9-ounce carton containing one entrée of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal,” sold online, may be contaminated with harmful materials, “specifically pieces of plastic,” the USDA stated.

The products have best by dates of: Dec. 11, 2024; Jan. 1, 2025; or Jan. 7, 2025.

The following product lot numbers are included in the recall:

5009317120

5009319220

5009319820

Lot numbers can be found on the side of the carton.

According to the release, the issue was identified after a customer reported an injury associated with finding and eating plastic pieces in the meal.

No other injuries or issues were reported, officials said.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product is asked not to consume it. The meals can be returned to their place of purchase, or thrown away.

Click here to see the USDA’s full announcement.