2 charged for driving into north Harris County crash scene while intoxicated

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Two people were arrested for driving into a crash scene while intoxicated in north Harris County on Sept. 2. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people were arrested for driving into a crash scene while intoxicated in north Harris County on Sept. 2.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said deputies were conducting a crash investigation around 2:27 a.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2920 when two vehicles drove past first responders’ vehicles, and they headed into the crash scene.

Deputies followed the cars and pulled them over. The drivers were identified as Catherine Puebla-Hernandez, 23, and Francisco Maldonado, 35.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on the two drivers and determined they were intoxicated, and they were charged with this offense. Puebla-Hernandez’s bond was set at $100 and Maldonado’s was not provided.

