HOUSTON – Authorities said a body was recovered from a bayou in north Houston Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department said the body was found at approximately 4:01 p.m. in the Little Whiteoak Bayou in the 100 block of W. Cavalcade Street.

The Houston Police Department is investigating. It is unclear at this time how the person died or how long the body had been in the bayou.

Other details are limited at this time.