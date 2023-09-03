86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Authorities recover body seen floating in Greens Bayou in east Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: body, Greens Bayou, Houston
Body recovered from Greens Bayou (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston police said a body reported floating in Greens Bayou Saturday has been recovered.

According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with HPD, officers responded to the 5001 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway at approximately 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Izaguirre said they received calls from people in the area reporting that they saw what they believed to be a body floating in the bayou. HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and located the body. The Houston Fire Department deployed their recovery team and HPD also deployed their dive team and they were able to successfully secure and recover the body from the water.

“At this point, it appears that the body had been floating in this bayou for some time,” Izaguirre said.

Izaguirre said they aren’t ruling out foul play being involved in the person’s death at this time. He said a subsequent investigation will be held to determine the cause of death.

Izaguirre said the body was in a bad state of decomposition, but it appears to be an adult male.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email