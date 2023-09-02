Police investigating after body found in abandoned trailer in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned trailer in southwest Houston.

Westside officers are at 11600 Southwest Freeway. Work crew found a body in an abandoned trailer. Investigation underway. 202 pic.twitter.com/gQFXiu2WdA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 2, 2023

According to HPD, the body was found in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said a man was surveying land in the area when he came near the trailer and smelled a foul odor. He looked inside the trailer and discovered the body.

Police said the body appears to have been at the location for a while.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.