Police investigating after body found in abandoned trailer in SW Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Body found in trailer (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned trailer in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, the body was found in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said a man was surveying land in the area when he came near the trailer and smelled a foul odor. He looked inside the trailer and discovered the body.

Police said the body appears to have been at the location for a while.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

