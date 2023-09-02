Man arrested after allegedly threatening family member with knife in League City

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a family member with a knife on Friday, the League City Police Department said.

20-year-old Quentiene Chauncey Allison was detained and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. On Friday, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:06 p.m. to the 800 block of Crystal Bay Lane. A woman called and said her family member had made threats toward her.

Police later made it to the scene and saw Allison come out of the front door then go back into the house.

Officers suggested for the caller to exit the house through a window in the back of the residence. Authorities said Allison came out first from the back door wearing a tactical style vest, and he had a knife on the shoulder strap.

Allison allegedly yelled at police and approached them aggressively. Officers then used a taser on him, but it did not work. Police said the man continued to move toward them, and they wrestled him to the ground and arrested him.

The family member was not injured.