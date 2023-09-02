3 firefighters injured while fighting house fire in north Houston, dog killed in blaze

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while they were fighting a house fire, and a dog died from the blaze on Saturday in north Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON – Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while they were fighting a house fire, and a dog died from the blaze on Saturday in north Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. to the 200 block of Lena Drive. A pet died in the blaze, but the homeowners were not inside during the fire.

Some of the firefighters suffered minor injuries. One had a wrist injury, a second person had a heat-related injury, and the third said a nail went through their boot. They are expected to be OK.

It appeared that part of the roof of the house broke off due to fire damage.

This case is still being investigated.