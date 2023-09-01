Video: Victim struck in head with gun during robbery at SW Houston apartment complex

A surveillance video of a suspect accused of assaulting a man during a robbery at a southwest Houston apartment complex has been released by the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated assault was reported around 11:40 p.m. at the apartment complex, located in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street.

The victim told police that the suspect walked up behind him and then struck him in the back of his head with a gun, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the suspect then went through the victim’s pockets, removed his wallet and cellphone, and then fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call 713-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the surveillance video of the suspect in this case below: