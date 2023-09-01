Texas man pleads guilty to election-related threat toward Georgia public officials

WASHINGTON – A Texas man pleaded guilty in the Northern District of Georgia Thursday to posting a message online threatening several Georgia public officials following the 2020 election.

Officials said 55-year-old Chad Christopher Stark of Leander pleaded guilty to one count of sending a threat using a telecommunications device. He faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, the United States Department of Justice said.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a news release.

Court documents said around Jan. 5, 2021, Stark posted a message to Craigslist entitled, “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent - $10,000.”

Officials said the message included the following:

“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force. . . . If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears. Remember one thing local law enforcement the key word being local….. we will find you oathbreakers and we’re going to pay your family to visit your mom your dad your brothers and sisters your children your wife… we’re going to make examples of traitors to our country… death to you and all you communist friends.”

“All across this country our fellow citizens and neighbors, including many retirees, choose to serve as elections officials, poll workers, and in other capacities to help ensure free and fair elections in the United States. They serve out of a patriotic duty and appreciation for our nation and deserve to do so without fear of retaliation or threats of violence,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia said.

Buchanan continued, saying Stark threatened officials working at all levels of the election process, including elected officeholders and a volunteer poll worker.

“His egregious conduct placed our democracy in jeopardy, striking at the heart of the process we assume to be insulated from such attacks,” Buchanan said. “Our office will remain steadfast in partnering with federal, state, and local authorities to safeguard those who work to secure our elections.”

The FBI Atlanta Field Office investigated the case.

Election Crimes Branch Director of Enforcement and Litigation Sean F. Mulryne of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Senior Litigation Counsel Brent A. Gray for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting this case.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at www.tips.fbi.gov.