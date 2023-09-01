81º
Some Wharton ISD schools put on lockdown after ammo found on campus

Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School affected ‘until further notice’

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

WHARTON, Texas – Wharton Independent School District officials has placed some of its schools on lockdown after ammunition was found on campus Friday morning.

Both Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School have been affected by the lockdown ‘until further notice’.

School officials are asking that parents do not bring their students to campus at this time.

All buses are also being held on the bus ramp until further notice.

The district sent out this message at 7:43 a.m.:

“Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School Parents, this morning, a round of ammunition was found on the ground outside of the Wharton High School cafeteria. As a precaution, until further notice, the district has placed Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School on lockdown. We are asking parents, at this time, do not bring students to either campus and all buses are being held on the bus ramp. The safety of our students and staff are our top priority.”

