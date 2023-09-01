91º
RECOGNIZE HIM?: Suspect wanted for stealing 30 copper lines, damaging A.C units at NW Harris County business

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mexcor International Headquarters, theft, copper wiring, crime, Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a suspect they said stole copper wiring and damaged the A/C units of a northwest Harris County business.

The constable’s office said on July 31, deputies responded to the Mexcor International Headquarters located in the 11400 block of W Compaq Center Drive in reference to a criminal mischief.

When deputies arrived, their investigation revealed that an unknown man damaged the AC units of the business and stole over 30 copper lines that were each 40 feet long.

Video surveillance captured the suspect who was driving a black Ford Explorer.

The constable’s office said the suspect returned to the business on August 26 and damaged the air conditioning units to access the copper tubing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are urged to contact our the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.

