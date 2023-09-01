Mother of Uvalde victim speaks on Maná donating concert proceeds to scholarship in daughter’s name

Maite Rodriguez, one of 19 students killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Mexican rock band Maná debuts its “Mexico Lindo y Querido” tour in Houston Friday night. The band plans to donate the proceeds of the concert to the Maite Yuleana Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was 10 years old when she was killed in the Uvalde school shooting. Her body was identified by her green Converse. She was known for her passion for marine biology.

“She had a strong passion for animals, especially marine animals, and dogs,” Maite’s Mother, Ana Rodriguez told KPRC 2+. “She was a go-getter; she was determined, and her heart was set on attending Texas A&M University.”

Rodriguez said Texas A&M President Kelly reached out to her to dedicate a scholarship in Maite’s name. She explains that the scholarship allows her daughter’s legacy to continue.

“[Maite] would say ‘Mom I made it,’ she would be proud of herself,” Rodriguez said.

Maná will kick off the tour at Toyota Stadium on Friday. To learn about Maite Yuleana Rodriguez Scholarship visit tamucc.edu