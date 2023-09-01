Harris County jury pay increase goes into effect Friday: See changes

HOUSTON – A jury pay increase went into effect in Harris County and the State of Texas, the county’s district clerk office announced Friday.

The payment for the first day of jury service will go from $6 to $20, and from $40 to $58 for subsequent days, according to a news release.

The Texas Legislature approved the pay raise during its 88th session per the passage of HB 3474, an omnibus bill written by State Representative Jeff Leach.

“Since taking office in 2019, Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess has actively worked with Texas lawmakers to increase jury pay,” the release said. “She is confident it will help improve participation and will boost diversity in Harris County juries, where minority communities, especially African Americans and Hispanics, are underrepresented.”

In addition, the district clerk’s office, in collaboration with County Treasurer Carla Wyatt, Ph.D. also rolled out a payment method for jurors by using debit cards. Jury service payments are now made via CourtFunds Pay Cards that are scanned upon check-in and are automatically activated approximately two business days after the conclusion of jury service. Jurors can use their prepaid card anywhere that MasterCard is accepted, the release said.

“This new method makes payments to jurors easier and faster,” said District Clerk Burgess. “Some jurors may not have a bank account and being paid with a check at the end of their service may not be the most convenient option for them. These pay cards make jury service payments more efficient and convenient,” she added.

From Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, 14% of African Americans appeared for jury service but make up over 20% of the population of Harris County, Burgess said.

Burgess said while Hispanics represent 43% of the county’s population, only 23% appeared for jury service during that same timeframe.

“I am confident this jury pay increase is a necessary first step towards improving participation and having juries that reflect the diverse racial and socioeconomic demographics of Harris County. We can only achieve that if we pay our jurors fairly,” Burgess said. “At the same time, more is needed in terms of jury pay and I will continue to work with Commissioners Court to supplement the local portion of jury pay in Harris County.”

Also starting September 1, the age threshold to claim an exemption from jury service in Texas has been raised from 70 to 75 years. The rest of the exemptions are listed on the jury summons. They include being a primary caretaker and actively serving in the military and being deployed outside of Harris County, the release said.