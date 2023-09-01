98º
Evacuations recommended near large fire burning in northern Walker County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

WALKER COUNTY, Texas – The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said a major fire is currently burning on a road in the northern part of the county.

The fire is located on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247. FM 247 is closed in both directions from Pinedale to FM 2989.

The office said evacuations are recommended within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road.

According to the Texas Forest Service, the fire has currently burned 100 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire is being referred to as the Game Preserve Fire. Two homes are reportedly being threatened at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Multiple aircraft are fighting the fire from the air.

