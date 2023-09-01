63-year-old woman reported missing in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 63-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, JoeAnn Montgomery was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Montgomery is said to be suffering from undiagnosed Dementia like symptoms and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.