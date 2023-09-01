87º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

63-year-old woman reported missing in northwest Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: JoeAnn Montgomery, missing person, Harris County
JoeAnn Montgomery (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 63-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, JoeAnn Montgomery was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Montgomery is said to be suffering from undiagnosed Dementia like symptoms and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email