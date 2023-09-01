87º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

$6.25M Lotto Texas ticket sold in Pearland; prize has not yet been claimed

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lotto Texas, jackpot, Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – A winning lottery ticket was sold in Pearland and the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize has not yet been claimed.

The commission reports a winning ticket for the August 30 drawing was sold at Kroger 308, located at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway.

The winning ticket with player chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-11-16-21-25-32).

The winner selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and will receive $3,584,452.28 before taxes.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of August, and the fifth of 2023,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

For more information about Lotto Texas, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email