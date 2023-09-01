$6.25M Lotto Texas ticket sold in Pearland; prize has not yet been claimed

PEARLAND, Texas – A winning lottery ticket was sold in Pearland and the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize has not yet been claimed.

The commission reports a winning ticket for the August 30 drawing was sold at Kroger 308, located at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway.

The winning ticket with player chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-11-16-21-25-32).

The winner selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and will receive $3,584,452.28 before taxes.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of August, and the fifth of 2023,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

