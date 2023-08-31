What’s Going Around? COVID and strep throat hitting kids headed back to school

At Texas Children’s Hospital, doctors said there are currently hospitalized babies with RSV and COVID.

While CVS MinuteClinic practitioners say the main viruses driving patients into their clinics are COVID and strep throat.

They said this is mostly among school-age kids.

The Woodlands / Magnolia / Conroe / Tomball / Porter

“In the Northwest region of Houston, we are seeing a spike in strep and COVID cases among school-age patients,” says MinuteClinic practitioner and Regional Quality Lead Erin Vierus.

Pearland

“Currently, school-age children in the Pearland area have a spike in COVID-19 and strep infections,” says MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Bryttany Chambers. “This includes Pearland ISD, Pasadena ISD, and Alvin ISD.”

Other back-to-school visits

“Back to school is a big time for acne and other skin care visits,” says MinuteClinic practitioner and Area Director Rachel Brauer. “As school starts each year, historically for our region we also see an increase in visits for ringworm and lice,” she continues.