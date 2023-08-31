United Flight attendants protest at IAH to demand airline to fix operation issues, fair contracts ahead of Labor Day

Dozens of flight attendants for United Airlines gathered Thursday to protest outside of George Bush Intercontinental Airport to demand the airline to fix ongoing operation issues and negotiate a long overdue fair contract, according to a release.

The workers, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, joined the nationwide day of action ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Attendants called on United Airlines to address the internal infrastructure, staffing, and other issues that caused last month’s operation meltdown, which left passengers and flight crews stranded across the country, the release stated.

The group accuses the airline of failing to take responsibility and attempting to blame flight attendants for the massive disruption of more than six days of cancellations and delays. The AFA said it has offered solutions but were refused by management to invest the time and money to fix the problems.

The protest was orchestrated across nearly 20 airports, according to the group.