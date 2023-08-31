New state law aimed to prevent students from vaping starts Sept. 1; Some parents say it’s much needed

The penalty for vaping in Texas schools just got a lot harsher. Starting, Sept. 1 any student caught on school property with a vape will have to go to an alternative school program.

HOUSTON – The penalty for vaping in Texas schools just got a lot harsher. Starting, Sept. 1 any student caught on school property with a vape will have to go to an alternative school program.

It’s all because of a new state law aimed at preventing students from vaping. Some parents in Montgomery County say it’s needed.

“I’ve had to have the conversation with my oldest son who is 14,” Ashley Whiteside, mom said.

Parents in Montgomery County say the ages of students trying vaping are getting younger.

“My junior high student was actually offered a vape in the bathroom in 6th grade.” Jenn Ellis, mom said.

The new law goes into effect Friday, creating a harsher penalty for students caught vaping on school property.

“It’s straight to DAEP (Discipline Alternative Education Program),” Noah Hollander, Montgomery High School Principal said.

Known as alternative education or school.

“In Montgomery ISD we do not have a separate location as some districts might have as far as an off-site location,” Amy Busby, Interim Superintendent Montgomery ISD said. “There is a separate location within the building that students are assigned to.”

With only two high schools— Busby says enforcing the new law could come with challenges.

“Do we need additional staffing to be able to staff this setting,” she questioned.

Over at Fort Bend Independent School District, with 15 middle schools, 12 high schools and two alternative schools there’s even more concerns about space.

“I really want to reserve DAEP program for students who have more violent offenses, “Kwabena Mensah, Chief of Schools Fort Bend ISD said. “As we add this we have to monitor the numbers of students that are going to be placed in the DAEP.”

Both districts said before the new law if a student was caught vaping the punishment was case by case— depending on how many times they were caught and whether it was a controlled substance. So, a first-time offender might only receive in-school suspension. Both Fort Bend and Montgomery ISD say they will also add educational materials to their alternative programs on the dangers of vaping.

“Vaping is an issue nationwide,” Mensah said.

Both districts confirmed they have sent notices on the new law and what’s changing to parents and students.