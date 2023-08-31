Houston police officer resigns, arrested after exposing himself to 2 women in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – A Houston police officer has resigned following his arrest after allegations that he exposed himself to two different women and a young child in Humble.

William Logan McCoy, 25, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure as well as indecency with a child. He was released on a $5,200 bond. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to court documents, a man approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of a store off U.S. 59 in Humble on Aug. 24. The documents said the man exposed himself to the woman before walking back to his vehicle and leaving.

On Aug. 25, a similar incident happened in the parking lot of a business in Deerbrook Mall. The documents said the second incident happened very near to where the first incident happened.

The woman said she was standing near her open passenger side door letting her dog use the restroom, when a white or silver Honda passenger car approached. She said she heard a male voice inside the vehicle ask if she was having car trouble. The woman approached the vehicle and knelt down to eye level with the man to his level to respond. When she did this, she noticed the man’s pants were down and his private parts were exposed. She also noticed a young child in a car seat in the back seat. The child was estimated to be about 18 months old. After a few seconds, the man drove off.

Humble police viewed security camera footage of the incident and were able to match the license plate number to that which was given to them by one of the victims. Police determined the vehicle belonged to McCoy as well as compared McCoy’s driver’s license photo to the description given by the victims of the suspect.

Detectives were able to speak to McCoy over the phone who admitted that both incidents occurred. McCoy also allegedly admitted that his 2-year-old son was in the backseat of his vehicle during one of the incidents. McCoy said the incidents happened during his off days.

HPD Statement on Arrest of Former Officer:#hounews pic.twitter.com/S98VS8Emly — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 31, 2023

The Houston Police Department released a statement on the officer:

“A Houston police officer relieved of duty by Police Chief Troy Finner on Monday (Aug. 28) has resigned today. The now former officer, William McCoy, 25, was charged with indecency with a child and indecent exposure following a criminal investigation conducted by the Humble Police Department. McCoy was assigned to the North Belt Patrol Division and joined the department in March 2021. The criminal cases are now in the Harris County court system.”