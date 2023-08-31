Gas cooktops sold by Lowe’s, Home Depot recalled due to risk of injury, fire hazard

HOUSTON – Over 77,000 gas cooktop units sold at home improvement stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, and other appliance stores have been recalled, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The gas cooktops were sold as Frigidaire and Electrolux. The CPSC said they received 63 reports after the plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop could break during use, potentially causing a risk of a gas leak and/or a fire hazard.

The recall includes the following models: Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3026SS) and Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops (model FFGC3626SS).

For a list of serial numbers affected, click here.

Consumers should immediately stop using the cooktops and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs.

To determine whether the cooktop is included in the recall, click here, and input the model and serial number.