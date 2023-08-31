Save the date for a night of jazz musicians and vocalists -- and it’s all for a good cause.

David Harris Presents: An Evening of Original Jazz Featuring Houston’s Favorite Musicians is happening on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston.

The concert will celebrate the release of “You Loved Me Then,” the latest album by David Harris.

The concert will benefit the ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival, a program of the JFS Houston Alexander Institute for Inclusion.

Harris, a pianist and composer, and Sashi Nisankarao, vocalist and disability rights attorney, joined Owen Conflenti on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to talk more about the event, ReelAbilities and more. Watch their full interview above.

