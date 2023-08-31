6 Cuban nationals residing in Houston indicted in illegal trafficking of over 300 songbirds

A singing bird stands inside a cage covered by cloth at the store of Paul Lall, who has sold birds for more than 50 years, at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Songbirds are popular among Guyanese, who keep them as pets or to participate in singing competitions that are a centuries-old tradition. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

HOUSTON – Six Cuban nationals, who resided in Houston, have been indicted by a federal grand jury with illegal trafficking of migratory songbirds, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Antonio Cabrero Ruano, 56, Roberto Guimary Machado, 59, Luis Valdez Machado, 22, Iran Almarales Garcia, 53, Ediel Barroso Quintero, 27, and Alexander DeJesus Lechuga, 45, were taken into custody over the weekend by authorities.

The suspects’ indictments, returned Aug. 24, allege violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act or the Lacey Act.

The scheme allegedly involved the illegal trapping and selling of protected songbirds, including indigo buntings, painted buntings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, blue grosbeaks and house finches, among others, according to the release.

The Fish and Wildlife Service reported that the birds are often used in singing competitions, where the participating owners gamble thousands of dollars on the winning bird, a common practice in Cuba and elsewhere. The birds migrate from Canada, through Texas, to South America, according to prosecutors. They are trapped as they pass through the Houston area, commonly using a live “bait bird” whose singing attracts other birds to the trap.

The investigation led to the seizure of over 300 illegally trapped songbirds. They were turned over to the Houston Zoo and Moody Gardens where they were evaluated and photographed, according to the release. Healthy birds were released to the wild, while those that were too sick or injured to survive unaided will remain under the care of the zoos.

According to FWS, the illegal trapping has a significant impact on the wild songbird populations. The birds are poorly suited to captivity and typically die soon after being confined to a cage.

“The illegal wildlife trade doesn’t just happen behind closed doors – many of our native species are being traded out in the open in flea markets and online marketplaces like Facebook,” said FWS Special Agent in Charge Victoria Owens. “In addition to seeking justice for our native wildlife and the American public, we want the prosecution of these cases to help educate the public about wildlife laws and deter people from committing these crimes in the future. We will pursue and hold accountable anyone who violates fish and wildlife laws for commercial gain.”

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act was enacted in 1918 for the protection of migratory birds. The Lacey Act prohibits trafficking in wildlife that was taken in violation of federal, state, tribal or foreign law.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for violating the Lacey Act, two years for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and possible fines of up to $250,000.

Two others, Reydel Cabrales Rosa, 36, a Cuban national, and Luis Alonzo Martinez, 56, an El Salvadorian national, who resided in Houston, were previously charged and have pleaded guilty.