3 separate shootings overnight end in multiple deaths, injuries across the city of Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a series of unrelated shootings that took place during a violent night across the city of Houston.

In total, officials with the Houston Police Department said seven people were hurt by gunfire, and three others were killed during the overnight hours of Wednesday leading into Thursday.

Chimney Rock and Westheimer

The first shooting took place on Chimney Rock and Westheimer where four people were shot at a popular food truck.

HPD Assistant Chief K. Deese said the shooting took place at the Galleria Food Truck Park at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators said four men were standing outside the business when another vehicle began opening fire towards them.

“It appears that the rear passenger door opened and several shots were fired. All four of the males that were at Taco Fuego went down and the car fled, traveling north on Chimney Rock toward Westheimer,” Deese said.

Two of the victims are said to be in critical condition and the other two were also hospitalized with injuries.

Kings Gate Circle near Fondren

About an hour later, a second separate shooting was reported, also in southwest Houston.

HPD detectives said that two men were found dead with gunshot wounds on Kings Gate Circle near Fondren.

When officers arrived, they said they initially found a man who had been shot to death inside a car.

About 20 feet from the car, a second victim was also found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they were able to locate multiple firearms at the scene although it is unknown if the two deceased victims shot each other or if there was another shooter.

Police are looking into a pick-up truck that was also seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Royal Palms apartment

Lastly, at around 12:30 a.m., HPD officers were called to the Royal Palms apartment complex to do a welfare check on a woman and a man she lives with.

Officers said when they arrived at the apartment, the man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

They are currently searching for the woman who they received the call about.