15-year-old Madison H.S. student shot off-campus near convenience store

A 15-year-old Madison High School student is recovering at a hospital after he was shot outside a convenience store near campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of West Orem Drive in southwest Houston at around 4:30 p.m.

According to K. Deese with HPD, the student and another person were walking toward a nearby convenience store from the high school.

An argument ensued between the two. At some point, police said they walked toward the side of the store, and that was when shots were fired.

The suspected shooter fled the scene. A description was not provided.

The victim, who appeared to be 15 years old, was shot in the abdomen one time, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

District officials with Houston ISD said Madison High School was placed on lockdown for 40 minutes during the incident.