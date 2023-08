(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Vehicle fire reported on Northwest Freeway eastbound at Magnum

HOUSTON – A vehicle fire on the Northwest Freeway is causing some major delays Wednesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the fire is happening on US-290 eastbound at Mangum Road.

The right shoulder, right Lane and center lane are all reportedly closed as crews work to put out the flames.

There have been no reported injuries.