Rice University’s PRIDE organization offers honorary membership to students at public colleges impacted by SB17 banning

HOUSTON – Public colleges and universities statewide will need to comply with Senate Bill 17 in the coming months or lose state funding. The law requires public universities to close their diversity, equity, and inclusion offices. It also bans faculty diversity training and restricts the use of diversity statements.

Many public institutions of higher learning in our area are closing the doors to their DEI offices. Rice University’s PRIDE group, a student-led LGBTQ+ organization, is opening its doors to students at impacted campuses.

“We wanted to have a helping hand,” said Rice PRIDE member Jorge Arnez Gonzales. “When legislation like this tries to divide us, it is important for us to stand together, regardless of what university or background we come from.”

As a private university, Rice doesn’t get funding from the state and is not barred from DEI programs.

On Monday, the group offered “honorary membership” to students. In a social media post, the group said, “We have the unique opportunity to share our university-sponsored resources with others during these troubling times.”

Arnez Gonzales said since the post, they’ve heard from nearly 100 students from 20 different colleges and universities statewide.

“We just felt very, very sad because our queer students across the entire nation should have access to those types of resources and those spaces where they can express their identity freely,” he said.

The University of Houston, San Jacinto College, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University are the higher education.

KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun reached out to all of them but only heard back from the University of Houston and San Jacinto College.

In a statement, San Jacinto College said they’re changing their diversity equity and inclusion office and programs to align with SB17 guidelines.

“We will develop a new office to address access and excellence, connecting us with all members of our community and continuing to create a culture where all employees and students feel welcomed and valued,” a college spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, the University of Houston’s Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Daniel Maxwell announced the university was closing the LGBTQA Resource Center and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

“The Division of Student Affairs is opening a new Center for Student Advocacy and Community with a primary goal to provide robust support to all students, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to be successful, thrive and graduate,” Maxwell said.