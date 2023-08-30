HTX Clay is Houston’s newest artist-founded and female-owned ceramic studio

The owners and founders of HTX Clay joined Owen and Sofia to talk all things pottery, and making a ceramic arts community in Houston.

HTX Clay is a brand new artist and woman founded collaborative space for ceramics. It was created by Abbie Edmonson and Jessica Gutierrez, and they stopped by the KPRC studios to tell us more on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m. Watch their full interview above. And check out our in-studio lesson with Owen Conflenti and Sofia Ojeda below.

HTX Clay held their grand opening on Aug. 19, and they’re now officially open for business. The studio offers artist memberships that feature extended hours, around-the-clock instruction, and an inclusive community for artists to gather. All skill levels are also welcome.

How did this studio come about?

Abbie: I’ve had this idea to create a studio in Houston for people of all clay and ceramic skill levels that couldn’t afford to rent their own studios, or wanted ongoing instruction to improve their skills for over a decade now. I eventually took a chance and reached out to Jessica to see if she wanted to partner with me and the rest is history.

Jessica: It was a no-brainer for me, because we are both passionate about making the arts accessible and inclusive, so that’s what guided us through this process.

What was the thought-process behind the location you landed on?

Abbie: Transportation is an important piece of making art accessible. Being so close to Downtown and located on a Metro Rail stop will allow us to tap into a lot of new demographics.

Tell us a little about the space and community itself?

Jessica: We really leaned into the collaborative nature of the studio, because we hope to create a space where members can feel inspired, have coffee, and talk to others. Members can come in even if they aren’t physically touching clay. The community aspect is big for us.

Abbie: We have 10 pottery wheels and multiple tables for hand-building with clay per floor, clay tools for all skill levels, access to an on-staff instructor available to guide processes and answer questions, and access to three Skutt brand kilns.

How much is a membership?

Jessica: Monthly Memberships are $185/mo and include access to our facility, equipment, on-demand education, kilns, and more. Kiln Firing Memberships cost $85/mo and feature monthly access to our three electric kilns, reduced rates for workshops, events, and more!

Abbie: We also offer individual & group lessons, drop-in options, and workshops throughout the year.

HTX Clay is located at 2205 North Main Street in Houston. You can find their hours of operation and information about booking classes on their website, htxclay.com.

