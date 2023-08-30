FREE ‘Little Mermaid’ ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Cinderella’: Costume fun encouraged at these fall Houston movie events

This image released by Disney shows Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." (Disney via AP)

HOUSTON – Discovery Green has announced its Screen on the Green fall schedule for its free movie events.

This season’s lineup for the 1500 McKinney St. venue celebrates the diverse ages, interests, and cultures of park visitors with family-friendly movies including “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Cinderella,” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Attending in costume is encouraged.

“Bring a blanket or camping chairs and snacks or a picnic,” a news release read Tuesday. “As always, please leave alcohol and glass containers at home.”

Food, beer and wine are available for purchase at The Lake House.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 pm (PG) 2023, 92 minutes, CC English

Based on the Super Mario video games, the animated film follows Mario on his adventures with his friends. Mario joins forces with Princess Peach and Toad. The trio is in search of Mario’s brother Luigi. Together, they hope to defeat the evil Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom from his destructive schemes. RSVP now!

“Cinderella”

Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 pm (PG) 2021, 113 minutes, CC Spanish

In this modern musical retelling of a classic story, Cinderella is a poor yet ambitious orphan who dreams of meeting the prince, Robert. Unfortunately for her, her evil stepmother and stepsisters are intent on preventing that from happening. When all hope seems lost, her Fairy Godmother comes into the picture and makes her dream come true. RSVP now!

“The Little Mermaid”

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 pm (PG) 2023, 120 minutes, CC English

Ariel, a mermaid princess, is curious about all things human. Ariel asks sea witch Ursula to take her voice in exchange for legs, as this is the only way she could explore the human world of Eric, her love interest. Her frustrated father, King Triton, is worried. But her trusted sea creature friends Flounder and Sebastian still watch over her. RSVP now!