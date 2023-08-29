Worm removed from woman’s brain was ‘still alive and wriggling’

An 8 cm (3 inch) roundworm that was “still alive and wriggling” was pulled from the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman at the Canberra Hospital, the Australian National University (ANU) said, calling it a “world’s first case.” The Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm was discovered in the brain of a woman from southeastern New South Wales in June 2022 after she experienced a period of forgetfulness and depression, prompting an MRI scan and surgery, according to the ANU. This marks the “first-ever human case” of the parasitic infection, Associate Prof Sanjaya Senanayake said. The woman likely caught the roundworm, normally found in carpet pythons, after she collected a type of native grass, Warrigal greens, which she used for cooking, researchers said. The patient was still being monitored by a team of infectious disease and brain specialists, according to the ANU. Credit: Australian National University via Storyful

Credit: Australian National University via Storyful