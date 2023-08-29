82º
VIDEO: No injuries reported after boat catches on fire at southeast Harris County marina

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

SEABROOK, Texas – No one was injured after a boat caught on fire at the marina of the Lakewood Yacht Club in southeast Harris County Tuesday morning.

The Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene near the 2500 block of East NASA Parkway.

Firefighters were able to remove the boat from the marina and moved it into the lake nearby to prevent other boats from catching on fire.

Video of the blaze showed large bright flames shooting into the sky along with black smoke.

The boat had significant damage and became a black color.

First responders were on a different boat next to the damaged vessel trying to extinguish the fire.

Authorities also asked people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work in the area.

