USPS worker accused of racking up merchandise with credit cards allegedly stolen from residents along her delivery route

HOUSTON – A United States Postal Service worker is facing several charges after admitting to stealing credit card information from at least 37 victims during her delivery routes in 2021, according to court documents.

Ashlee Humphrey Williams, 37, has been charged with theft of mail and credit card abuse of an elderly person. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation

According to court documents, the investigation started on Feb. 14, 2021 when a victim reported that she had found several fraudulent transactions that were made to her new Chase United Plus credit card. Some of the charges, which totaled $97.38 for two suitcases, were reportedly made at Sam’s Club. When investigators reviewed surveillance video at the location, it showed Williams making purchases with the card, while wearing her USPS uniform.

According to documents, the victim’s RING surveillance cam captured Williams removing a piece of her mail that contained the Chase card. Williams also reportedly purchased $112.57 worth of items at Academy Sports & Outdoors, where surveillance video showed Williams in her USPS uniform again.

The suspect reportedly made a total of 22 charges on the stolen card, which totaled $2,412.93.

Suspect admits to crimes during questioning, docs read

In February of 2022, detectives questioned Williams and she confessed to taking the victim’s credit card and making fraudulent charges, according to court records. She also reportedly confessed to taking mail and using credit cards from four other residences, two of which were confirmed through police reports filed.

During the interview, detectives spoke with another victim, who is 76 years old, about fraudulent charges being made on their new credit card on Nov. 13, 2021, records show. Williams is accused of making online purchases with their stolen credit card on Home Depot online, where she allegedly bought six chairs, which were shipped to her home address.

While the interview was taking place with Williams, agents looked through the window of the suspect’s car where they saw several pieces of open mail in plain view, according to court documents. Once investigators were notified about the discovery, Williams reportedly gave consent for agents to search her vehicle.

During the search, agents found 47 different parcels of mail that were addressed to someone other than Williams, investigators said. The parcels were recovered and brought back into the office where the interview continued. Each mail found inside the vehicle was discussed with Williams, who confessed to stealing the mail during the course of her job.

The 37 victims were contacted and made aware about the theft. Only one out of the 37 declined to pursue charges against Williams for the theft.

Criminal history

According to court records, Williams was charged with credit card abuse in February of 2011 and aggravated assault of a deadly weapon in July of 2021.