Police said a man was found shot to death at a park in North Houston on Monday night. According to Houston police, the body was found at about 10 p.m. close to Greens Bayou near Beltway 8.

The victim has yet to be identified, and police have not released a motive in this case.

As of Tuesday morning, there was also no information on a possible shooter.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to contact HPD.