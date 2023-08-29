Man indicted in shooting death of 19-year-old Chambers County man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man was indicted for the murder of a 19-year-old in Chambers County and arrested on Tuesday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

The murder happened on Aug. 13, when Gregory Galomo, of Baytown was killed in a shooting at a party in the 2400 block of Sweet Bay Drive. The victim died at the scene, and the suspect fled.

The case was later taken to a grand jury and 20-year-old Rolando San Miguel was indicted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies found and arrested San Miguel in Houston with the help of the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Houston Police Department. The sheriff’s office investigated the case and interviewed more than 15 witnesses.

“I am thankful for the dedicated work of our detectives in securing an indictment in this senseless killing,” Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said. “We can now pray for justice for Gregory and peace for his family in this trying time.”