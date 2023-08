Katy ISD announces first three weeks of classes to be entirely online

KATY, Texas – The board of Katy Independent School District will vote Monday evening on a proposed policy for how the district will address transgender students.

The policy would require a student’s pronouns match their biological sex on their birth certificates. It would also ban gender fluidity content in the classroom.

Supporters of the policy said this is to protect students but critics believe it would do more harm than good.