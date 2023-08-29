‘Texas is answering the call’: Gov. Abbott deploys resources to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia landfall

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s sending resources to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia Tuesday afternoon.

Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida with hurricane-force winds late Tuesday and arrive on the coast by Wednesday, the Associated Press said. It is the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season, and a potentially big blow to the state, which is also dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

In an effort to help, the Texas A&M Task Force 1 deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 46 personnel, four boats, and four canines at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The State of Texas is sending personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in Florida tomorrow,” Abbott said. “Texans understand the urgency of preparing hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts. Texas is swiftly deploying assets to assist our fellow Americans in Florida as they brace for this devastating storm. Our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis—and Texas is answering the call to support the people of Florida through this hurricane.”

Texas A&M Task Force 1 functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and is one of two statewide search-and-rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM, the release said.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a member of The Texas A&M University System, and is headquartered in College Station, Texas.