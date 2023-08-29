81º
Bicyclist hit, killed in West Harris Co.; Driver remains on the run

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – A bicyclist traveling in the Katy area was hit late Monday night, and the driver believed to be responsible reportedly left him for dead.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man was hit from behind at around 11:30 p.m. while riding his bike southbound down the 900 block of South Mason Road.

“The male was projected here into the grass and was found on scene with no signs of life,” Sgt. B. Bondurant with HCSO said. “He did not survive the crash. The unknown vehicle that struck this male fled the scene of the crash. At this time, we do not believe they contacted 911.”

At this time, investigators continue to search for surveillance video that may help them track down the driver.

If you have any information on this crash, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

