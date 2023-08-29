Behind the scenes: The making of ‘KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m.’

Behind the scenes of KPRC 2 News Today at 10am. Debuts September 11, 2023 with Owen and Sofia!

KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m. is coming soon! We’re excited to bring you a new hour of fresh, entertaining content on KPRC 2. Hosts Owen Conflenti and Sofia Ojeda officially launch the new show on KPRC 2 on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10 a.m..

Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a new show from start to finish? Ever wonder about what goes into launching a premiere? Well, we’re taking you behind the scenes, every step of the way, live on KPRC 2+. Starting Tuesday, August 29, our team is inviting you to stream along as we craft the entire show live in the KPRC 2 studio. It’s all exclusively happening on KPRC 2+.

