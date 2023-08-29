93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Behind the scenes: The making of ‘KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m.’

KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m. is coming soon!

Debbie Strauss, Executive Producer, HOUSTON

Kendyl Turner

Owen Conflenti, Anchor

Sofia Ojeda, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KPRC 2, Entertainment, News, Community, Houston Life, Debut, New Program
Behind the scenes of KPRC 2 News Today at 10am. Debuts September 11, 2023 with Owen and Sofia! (click2houston.com)

HOUSTONWATCH LIVE AT 10AM IN THE PLAYER BELOW

KPRC 2 NEWS TODAY AT 10AM

KPRC 2 News Today at 10 a.m. is coming soon! We’re excited to bring you a new hour of fresh, entertaining content on KPRC 2. Hosts Owen Conflenti and Sofia Ojeda officially launch the new show on KPRC 2 on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10 a.m..

Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a new show from start to finish? Ever wonder about what goes into launching a premiere? Well, we’re taking you behind the scenes, every step of the way, live on KPRC 2+. Starting Tuesday, August 29, our team is inviting you to stream along as we craft the entire show live in the KPRC 2 studio. It’s all exclusively happening on KPRC 2+.

DRESS REHEARSAL DAY ONE

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award-winning broadcast journalist covering local, regional, national and international stories. Recognized in the industry for subject matter expertise including: Legal/Court Research, the Space Industry, Education, Environmental Issues, Underserved Populations and Data Visualization.

email