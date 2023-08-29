71-year-old woman found dead in house fire in Katy area

One person is dead in a house fire in the Katy area, officials said.

KATY, Texas – A 71-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in the Katy area Tuesday, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Officials reportedly received a call from an Amazon driver about a fire in the 2000 block of Mustang Hill at around 2:35 p.m.

According to officials, the driver noticed smoke coming from a second-story window and called 911. The driver then knocked on the door, but no one answered.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from the home. They then began working to put the fire out, HCFMO said.

Fire conditions quickly began to worsen and crews were reportedly ordered to evacuate. At that time, the victim was found and carried out by the crews, HCFMO said.

According to officials, the victim was assessed by EMS and died from her injuries.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire.

HCFMO is conducting an investigation to confirm the cause of the blaze.