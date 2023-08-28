Victims of Lone Star Card theft may be eligible to have benefits replaced

People who’ve had money stolen from their Lone Star Card accounts may now get it back, but you need to act now.

People who’ve had their money stolen from their Lone Star Card accounts may get it back, but you need to act now.

Stolen funds are something the KPRC 2 news team continues to track. If you think you had your SNAP benefits stolen due to fraud, such as card skimming, cloning or other methods, you may be eligible to have your benefits replaced.

“I’m frustrated. I’m angry,” said Jasmine Williams, “It puts me in a deep place.”

Earlier this year, Jasmine Williams told KPRC 2′s Re’chelle Turner how someone electronically stole nearly $650 in SNAP benefits from a Walmart store. She’s one of several people who messaged the newsroom about stolen funds. The state did issue a fraud alert about Lone Star Card thefts.

Since then, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission got federal approval to replace stolen SNAP benefits for victims of fraud.

Who is eligible to have stolen benefits replaced?

Replacement benefits are for SNAP recipients with benefits stolen, due to fraud, from their Lone Star Card between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024.

If you think your SNAP benefits were fraudulently stolen, you have 30 days from that date to request a benefit replacement.

The deadline to apply for previous thefts is here

If you think your SNAP benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and May 30, 2023, you have until Aug. 29, 2023, to request a benefit replacement.

The only way to do this is by visiting an HHSC office to fill out the form. You can also call the HHSC office near you to have a form mailed to you, but it might be too late if you need to apply for thefts that happened before May 30th.

Most people will receive replacement benefits for new Lone Star Cards within 10 days of filling out the forms.

You can also call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328.