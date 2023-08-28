‘Queen of the gym 👑’: Reactions to Simone Biles breaking record, winning her 8th US Gymnastics title

(Jed Jacobsohn, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

HOUSTON – Simone Biles continues to amaze the world with her athleticism. She won her eighth United States gymnastics championship title on Sunday, breaking the record for the most titles achieved by an American gymnast.

The star grew up in the Houston area, so she holds a special place in a lot of Houstonians’ hearts. We think she is the GOAT and so do a lot of other people.

“QUEEN OF THE GYM 👑 Simone Biles claims her 8th national all-around title, the most by any American gymnast in HISTORY,” NBC Olympics and Paralympics wrote on X.

Simone Biles claims her 8th national all-around title, the most by any American gymnast in HISTORY. #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/x89eYV2pvh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 28, 2023

Take a look below to see reactions on social media to Biles’ win.

“She’s the G.O.A.T,” Katie Scott said on social media.

“America’s greatest woman athlete... ever 👏 ❤️👏❤️,” Truth B. Told wrote.

Return of the greatest gymnast of all time! 🎀👑👏😄

‘Like a Taylor Swift concert’: Simone Biles enthralls fans on comeback trail https://t.co/Nd25OBtGer — Barbara Blake Hannah, O.D., O.S.E. (@BBlakeHannah) August 28, 2023

“She even had herself shook with that one 🐐 8x U.S. all-around champion @Simone_Biles’ reaction to scoring a massive 15.400 on her floor routine tonight was priceless,” Team USA said.

“A true LEGEND 👍👏 SHE’S BLESSED 🙌,” Donza Nichols wrote.

“You are a super human little lady!” Deborah W. wrote.

“Astonishing human accomplishment. She defies gravity.” Melissa Koester shared on social media.

“She’s captivating; perfection in motion.” Midwest Momma wrote on X.

