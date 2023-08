Power outages have been reported as storms move through the Houston area Sunday.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, most of the outages are focused in the city of Houston.

Several hundred customers are also said to be without power in Fort Bend County.

A total of 19,415 customers are without power, according to the outage map as of just before 9 p.m.

Click here to view the CenterPoint Energy outage map.