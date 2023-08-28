Large fire threatening homes started by resident who violated burn ban in Montgomery Co., officials say

Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office are battling a large fire near east of Willis.

WILLIS, Texas – Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office are battling a large fire near east of Willis.

Officials said the blaze is spreading and threatening homes nearby.

According to reports, the fire was started from a resident burning in violation of the burn ban.

Another fire, even larger, north of Huntsville has led to evacuations. Resources are being pulled from all over the area, officials said. The fire was possibly started due to last night’s lightning storms.

All of Southeast Texas remains at a high wildfire risk and burn bans are still in place.